Посолството на Република Индия в София отправя покана за участие в търг на професионални български компании/фирми за извършване на услуги по почистване на Посолството на Индия, ул. Алфред Нобел 4, Гео Милев 1113, София за срок от две години.

Обявлението за търга е качено под „Известия за търг“ на уеб страницата на посолството

https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/,

директната връзка към която е: https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/tenders_detail/ ?id=41

Notice for Inviting Tender- Cleaning Services at the Embassy of India, Sofia

The Embassy of the Republic of India in Sofia invites bids from professional Bulgarian companies/firms for providing cleaning services at the Embassy of India, Ul. Alfred Nobel 4, Geo Milev 1113, Sofia for a period of two years.

The tender notice is uploaded under 'Tender Notices' on the Embassy webpage

https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/,

the direct link for which is: https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/tenders_detail/?id=41