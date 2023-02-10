Посолството на Република Индия в София отправя покана за участие в търг на професионални български компании/фирми за извършване на услуги по почистване на Посолството на Индия, ул. Алфред Нобел 4, Гео Милев 1113, София за срок от две години.
Обявлението за търга е качено под „Известия за търг“ на уеб страницата на посолството
https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/,
директната връзка към която е: https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/tenders_detail/ ?id=41
Notice for Inviting Tender- Cleaning Services at the Embassy of India, Sofia
The Embassy of the Republic of India in Sofia invites bids from professional Bulgarian companies/firms for providing cleaning services at the Embassy of India, Ul. Alfred Nobel 4, Geo Milev 1113, Sofia for a period of two years.
The tender notice is uploaded under 'Tender Notices' on the Embassy webpage
https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/,
the direct link for which is: https://www.indembsofia.gov.in/tenders_detail/?id=41