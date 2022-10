Десетки загинали при наводнения в Непал (Видео)

Village #BelaParsua in #LakhimpurKheri being inundated in #floods from #Mohana River #Nepal which devastate the #Tharu tribals. Need a long term solution to this yearly menace. Please wake up @SecIrrigationUP @rahat_up @TribalAffairsIn @UPGovt @myogiadityanath @swatantrabjp pic.twitter.com/xY0LgmHGXE