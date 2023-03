Проектът "Уилоу" - един от най-мащабните разработки на САЩ или огромна въглеродна бомба?

Please listen.

The willow project will destroy the earth and kill millions of animals and communities. Please spread this.



Info and petitions here⤵️https://t.co/3Y7vxyrjZBhttps://t.co/Qx7tIMJzVphttps://t.co/rK8xWAqlMx#willowproject #StopWillow #stopthewillowproject