Зеленски осъди руските въздушни удари навръх Цветница (Видео)

Украинският президент Володимир Зеленски осъди руските въздушни удари, които съвпаднаха с отбелязването на Цветница от православните християни, включително нападение, при което загинаха баща и дъщеря в дома им в град Запорожие, съобщи Ройтерс.
Жертвите, 50-годишен мъж и 11-годишната му дъщеря, бяха убити при руски удар срещу жилищна сграда в града. Жена, идентифицирана като съпруга и майка на жертвите, беше извадена от развалините.
"Така терористичната държава (Русия) отбелязва Цветница, каза Зеленски във вечерното си видеообръщение.
Украинският президент изрази надежда, че догодина Цветница ще "бъде отбелязана с мир и свобода за целия ни народ".
Според украинския генерален щаб през последните 24 часа са били отблъснати над 40 атаки на руските сили. Твърди се, че опитите за руско настъпление в Бахмут са били осуетени, няма напредък на руските сили и по второто основно направление на боевете на изток - град Авдеевка, предава БТА.
Tonight, the Russian army shelled Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. They hit a house, an apartment building. Three people were inside. A man, a woman and a child - a girl, her name was Iryna, she would have turned 11 this year. She died. The man died too. My condolences... The woman is in critical condition, in the hospital, she is being provided with medical care. This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday. This is how Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity. Every bright Christian holiday teaches us that we may not know how, but we must be sure that evil will lose. We have to believe. And we believe. We must bring the defeat of evil closer. And we are bringing it closer. And the world stands with us. Every month, every week, support is increased, the circle of those who support us, who support our grit and our faith in life, increases. Glory to all Ukrainian heroes! To everyone who is now in battle! To everyone who is currently in combat positions or fulfilling missions! Eternal and bright memory to all those who gave their lives protecting the lives of Ukraine and Ukrainians! May next year's Palm Sunday pass in peace and freedom for all our people! May the sincere prayers for peace of all who celebrate Easter today be heard! Glory to Ukraine!