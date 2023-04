Силна буря причини транспортен хаос във Великобритания и остави стотици без ток (Снимки, видео)

Storm Noa UK predict 60-70 mph gusts Coastal areas in south-west England,(Devon & Cornwall)worst affected Potential short-term losses of power/disruption to road & ferry travel Heavy showers expected in Scotland, 20mm-30mm in western areas plus dip to freezing level tonight. pic.twitter.com/9Oo0U5eh6J

MeteoFrance have named today's low pressure as Storm Noa. Highest winds will be towards the SW of England, the English Channel and north of France, up to 70mph. Northern Ireland also has a wind warning. Gusts of 45 to 50 mph, and up to 60mph towards the north coast. Angie pic.twitter.com/pJ5Vepu1nI