Древният „Камък от Скун“ се завръща в Лондон за коронацията на Чарлз Трети (Видео, снимка)

Accompanied by Lord Lyon King of Arms and Carrick & Falkland pursuivants, The Stone of Scone has left Edinburgh Castle for Westminster Abbey. This ancient #coronation seat for Scottish monarchs will be restored to the position it occupied within the Coronation Chair until 1996. pic.twitter.com/2C1TACthTo

1/🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone, is a historic symbol of Scotland's sovereignty with a rich and complex history. This ancient red sandstone block has been used for centuries in the coronation ceremonies of Scottish monarchs. pic.twitter.com/2oaZocZKfo