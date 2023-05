Рядък, застрашен тюлен се къпе на плажа в Тел Авив (Видео, снимка)

Unexpected visitor: Yulia, an endangered Mediterranean monk seal has been spotted sunbathing on a beach in Tel Aviv. “This is a very rare event that a monk seal stays for such a long time on the shore.” said a marine biologist. https://t.co/SasVz7B8cn

So what excited the Israelis this week?

For a change, something apolitical. Not the fighting with Gaza but a rare visit of a monk seal on Tel aviv beaches for several days.

Seals were not seen in Israel for decades, so I didn't miss the chance to go see it! pic.twitter.com/33XfaLHQhC