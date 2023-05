Заради тайфуна Мауар Филипините евакуират хора, чакат наводнения и свлачища (Видео, снимка)

Powerful #TyphoonMawar #Mawar 🔴⚠ Thunderstorm, Very Heavy Rainfalls, Very Strong Winds High Waves ⚡🔴⚠🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊☄☄☄☄💦💦💦💧 ⚠Very Dangerous Storm ⚠ https://t.co/2qqS6acoS3 https://t.co/dn51x0lruu https://t.co/RBBtSfjpPs https://t.co/DfoGtOovAd https://t.co/HhyimgIcAg pic.twitter.com/XWfy62Ketz

#Philippine officials began evacuating hundreds of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban Monday as #TyphoonMawar approached the country's northern provinces. https://t.co/0w5QiEcB6T