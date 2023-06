Украинският министър на отбраната благодари на Тагарев за подкрепата към Киев

I had a very productive call with my 🇧🇬 colleague, Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev. We discussed prospects for defense cooperation 🇺🇦🤝🇧🇬 as well starting of new projects in the medical field. Compared notes before the NATO Summit in Vilnius 🇱🇹

I am grateful to Bulgaria for… pic.twitter.com/hf2ccDgx38