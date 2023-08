Над 1200 са евакуирани заради горския пожар в окръг Чанаккале (Видео)

Turkish city of Canakkale, the fire continues to spread and has already reached the village of Yagdzhilar

⚠️‼️⚠️‼️⚠️‼️⚠️‼️⚠️‼️⚠️‼️

An Investigation on Çanakkale as a Smart Tourism City DergiPark

How to make a Smartcity?Burn it down and Built Back Better https://t.co/M3qpSJanr4 pic.twitter.com/lXfVuIFeD2