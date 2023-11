Ветрове със скорост 170 км/ч достигнаха Франция и Англия (Видео)

🚨#BREAKING:🚨A Construction crane has just snapped in two in Brest, France.



⚠️ The city just recorded a gust of wind registering at 156KMH, breaking all time records.



‼️The situation is serious and will deteriorate as the storm progresses.



🎥 @pmezard#Bretagne #UK… pic.twitter.com/7dqqaQHqs1