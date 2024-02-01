Мъж заля майка с две деца с киселина в Лондон (Видео, снимки)

Мъж хвърли киселина по жена и две малки деца в Лондон. При инцидента са ранени още шестима.
Инцидентът е станал около 19:25 ч. в сряда. Ранените са трима граждани и трима полицаи, които се притекли на помощ на жената, съобщи лондонската полиция.
"Все още текат тестове, за да разберем какво е веществото, но смятаме, че е корозивно", заяви старши инспектор Александър Касъл пред "Гардиън".
По думите му мъж е забелязан да бяга, след като жената и децата са били залети с киселината. Той се издирва от полицията в Лондон.
Жената и двете деца са били в кола, когато са били нападнати. Петима души са откарани в болницата.
