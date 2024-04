Язовирна стена се скъса в руската Оренбургска област, евакуират местните (Обновена, видео)

In #Orsk, the dam of the Iriklinsk reservoir has cracked in several places. At least 20 settlements may be completely under water



For several days, locals have been filming what is happening,saying that the dam is doomed.



This is for #Kakhovka and #Dnipro HPP, bastards! 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/DqhQ91lABd