Първи думи на намушкания епископ в Сидни: Прощавам на нападателя си (Видео)

Formal Announcement: Christ the Good Shepherd Church & HG Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel (in 3 languages) Official Church Website: https://cgsc.org.au/ Official Church YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ChristTheGoodShepherdChurch Official Church Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ctgschurch/ Official Church Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTGSChurch 07:21 - Assyrian 10:47 - Arabic