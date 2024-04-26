ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

Розова луна освети небето над Флорида (Снимки, видео)

1168
Снимка: @alagrandslammer/ Х

Априлското пълнолуние, известно като "Розова луна", предизвика внушително небесно шоу във Флорида.

Туристи и местни жители се събраха в крайбрежните райони, за да заснемат красивото небе.

Названието "Розова луна" са дали индианците, обитавали севороизточните райони на САЩ, съобщава БНТ.

Те наричали пълнолунието през април "розово", защото съвпадало с цъфтежа на първите пролетни цветя.

Снимка: @alagrandslammer/ Х

