Розова луна освети небето над Флорида (Снимки, видео)

Априлското пълнолуние, известно като "Розова луна", предизвика внушително небесно шоу във Флорида.
Туристи и местни жители се събраха в крайбрежните райони, за да заснемат красивото небе.
Названието "Розова луна" са дали индианците, обитавали севороизточните райони на САЩ, съобщава БНТ.
Те наричали пълнолунието през април "розово", защото съвпадало с цъфтежа на първите пролетни цветя.
Getting to use the outdoor weather center this morning at work and the Pink Moon is setting before the sun rises in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/HABiWwy1FZ— Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) April 24, 2024
Pink moon rises over Truist Park! pic.twitter.com/aSMGd9DqQl— Jonathan Ashley (@JAshley64) April 25, 2024
“The universe gives us a reminder of how beautiful endings can be when the sun sets and the moon rises.” 🌕 #travelwithtoni#moonrise #pinkmoon #panglao pic.twitter.com/MIFSh2Lb7w— 🌸Toni Alvarez 🌸 (@tonialvarez8) April 25, 2024
A golfer approaches #17 green at Triggs Memorial Golf Course Tuesday evening as the full Pink Moon rises behind the Providence skyline. @MSearlesWeather @ericfisher @Eweather13 @projo pic.twitter.com/hhTJsQuMiP— David Potvin (@David_potvin15) April 24, 2024
April's full 'pink moon' rises over eastern regions of the US. https://t.co/ymDx8B6s3i pic.twitter.com/XegPVdrS0c— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 25, 2024