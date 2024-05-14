Почина носителката на Нобел за литература Алис Мънро

Канадската писателка Алис Мънро, лауреат на Нобелова награда за литература за 2013 г., почина на 92 години, съобщи Ройтерс, цитирана от БТА. Агенцията се позовава на публикация в канадското издание "Глоуб енд мейл".
Canadian writer Alice Munro, whose short stories have been beloved for the past six decades, has died at 92. '— The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) May 14, 2024
Her earthy humour and ability to extend sympathy to every character made her a household name, and made her birthplace of Wingham, Ontario, a place of literary… pic.twitter.com/QatvLBMKDE