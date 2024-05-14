ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

Почина носителката на Нобел за литература Алис Мънро

Алис Мънро КАДЪР: Екс/@EmmaLGraney

Канадската писателка Алис Мънро, лауреат на Нобелова награда за литература за 2013 г., почина на 92 години, съобщи Ройтерс, цитирана от БТА. Агенцията се позовава на публикация в канадското издание "Глоуб енд мейл". 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

