Мъж изостави бебе с пъпна връв, издирват го (Видео)

🚨 DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? 🚨



He’s accused of abandoning an hours-old baby wrapped in a towel on a bridge leading to a walking trail in West Harris County this morning.



Luckily, a family spotted the baby and called 911.



Call @HCSOTexas with info. MORE: https://t.co/z25E7DDiXt pic.twitter.com/5ZraREVfqW