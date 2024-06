Уволниха сервитьорка, показала как клиент обядва с надуваема кукла (Снимка)

Charlotte waitress is fired from her job at an upscale restaurant after filming a man who is on a “𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞” with a blow-up doll.



At one point the man was seen feeding grapes to the doll at Restoration Hardware’s RH Rooftop Restaurant.



The server, Tara Bjork, acknowledged in… pic.twitter.com/js8pdUGLtf