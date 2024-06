Атакуваха православна църква и синагога в Русия (Видео)

Нападатели са атакували православна църква и синагога в Дагестан, Северен Кавказ, Русия, съобщи ТАСС. Unknown assailants have attacked an Orthodox church and a synagogue in Derbent (Dagestan). It's the only synagogue in the city. Both were apparently set on fire.



There was also a shooting in Makhachkala targeting policemen at the same time -- unclear if they are related. pic.twitter.com/m569l9mDt5 — Aric Toler (@AricToler) June 23, 2024

Инцидентът е станал в Дербент. При обстрела срещу храмовете е загинал полицейски служител. ‼️ In the Russian republic of Dagestan, there are reports of shooting and explosions



In Derbent, unknown individuals opened fire on an Orthodox church and a synagogue, resulting in a fire at the scene. An interception plan has been initiated.



Additionally, a traffic police post… pic.twitter.com/9btxR9hjTe — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 23, 2024

Подробности засега не се съобщават, пише БНТ.