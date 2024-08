Самолет кацна извънредно заради започнало раждане на борда

Earlier today, a EgyptAir flight between Cairo and Douala had to make an emergency landing into Kufra, Libya.https://t.co/SpRtxZKRcf



Photo Credit: Hormuz Tours & Events.@RadarBoxCom#EgyptAir #MS887 #Cairo #Douala #Kufra #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/7f9KPNIXdy