ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

Ливан: 38 загинали след израелски удари

Времето София  / 
Видео Подкаст Профил
Моят 24 часа
ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ
Моят 24 часа
https://www.24chasa.bg/mezhdunarodni/article/19293455 www.24chasa.bg

Мощен трус от 6,8 по Рихтер в Куба (Видео, снимки)

2040

Силно земетресение от 6,8 по Рихтер разлюля Куба, след като по-рано днес имаше трус от 5,8, стана ясно от данни на Европейско-средиземноморския сеизмологичен център. 

Първият трус по-рано днес е бил на дълбочина 10 км, а последвалият по-силен - на 17 км. 

Двата труса са били през един час. Към момента няма данни за пострадали, но има нанесени материални щети. 

Четете още

ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

Последвайте ни в Google News Showcase

Още от Свят

Последно от

Мама 24

Последно от

Български Фермер

Водещи новини

Вместо завещание на седмицата: Нямаме думи