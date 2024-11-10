Мощен трус от 6,8 по Рихтер в Куба (Видео, снимки)

Силно земетресение от 6,8 по Рихтер разлюля Куба, след като по-рано днес имаше трус от 5,8, стана ясно от данни на Европейско-средиземноморския сеизмологичен център.
Първият трус по-рано днес е бил на дълбочина 10 км, а последвалият по-силен - на 17 км.
Двата труса са били през един час. Към момента няма данни за пострадали, но има нанесени материални щети.
