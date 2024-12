Експлозия срути жилищен блок в Хага, издирват хора под руините (Снимки, видео)

🚨 BREAKING: EXPLOSION ROCKS THE HAGUE! 🚨



🏙️ #TheHague | #TheNetherlands #HagueExplosion



An EXPLOSION and FIRE have erupted at an apartment building on Tarwekamp, leaving SEVERAL INJURED.



🚒 Firefighters are battling the blaze as we speak. The extent of injuries and damage… pic.twitter.com/vqtIKEOA8x