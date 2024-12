Жена загина при пожар в руски мол във Владикавказ (Видео)

"Blah, blah, what the hell did they blow up?" - not exactly a katsap comments on a local terrorist attack in Vladikavkaz



RosZMI writes about 1 dead and 13 injured as a result of the explosion of the Alania Mall shopping mall.



The fire is recorded on an area of ​​800 sq. m. The… pic.twitter.com/kYm3K5NEBP