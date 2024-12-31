ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

https://www.24chasa.bg/mezhdunarodni/article/19621075 www.24chasa.bg

Вижте цветния парад, с който посрещат Нова година в Камбоджа (Снимки)

Камбоджа посреща Новата година с феерия от цветове пред Кралския дворец в Пном Пен Снимка: Ройтерс

Камбоджа посреща Новата година с феерия от цветове пред Кралския дворец в Пном Пен.

Събитието е посветено на живата култура, постиженията и общите ценности на страната. Празникът има за цел да покаже уникалността на камбоджанската идентичност.                                                                            

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

