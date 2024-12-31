Вижте цветния парад, с който посрещат Нова година в Камбоджа (Снимки)

Камбоджа посреща Новата година с феерия от цветове пред Кралския дворец в Пном Пен.
Събитието е посветено на живата култура, постиженията и общите ценности на страната. Празникът има за цел да покаже уникалността на камбоджанската идентичност.
The “Celebrating Cambodia” event will be held today, beginning at 3pm in front of the Royal Palace. The programme features a vibrant mix of creativity, tradition and modernity, with highlights including 1980s-themed games, musical performances, artistic showcases. pic.twitter.com/Lb4V1hllCl— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) December 31, 2024