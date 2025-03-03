Кола се вряза в хора в Манхайм, има загинал (Видео, снимки)

В германския град Манхайм полицията призова хората да избягват центъра заради мащабна полицейска операция, съобщават местни медии.
Според свидетели кола се е врязала в хора. Говорител на полицията все още не е дал повече информация за причините за акцията на униформените, съобщи NOVA. Според непотвърдена информация има един загинал и няколко ранени.
"Билд" съобщава за двама убити и поне 25 ранени.
В момента в Германия текат обичайните карнавали за Заговезни. Все още не е ясно дали става дума за ПТП или за умишлено действие. Шофьорът на джипа е арестуван.
