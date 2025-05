Луксозна яхта пълна с инфлуенсъри потъна край Флорида (Видео, снимки)

#Watch | Dramatic rescue at sea! 🛥️ The US Coast Guard pulled 32 people to safety from an overloaded yacht drifting off Miami Beach. Officials say the vessel was in danger of capsizing. No injuries reported. 👏🌊#CoastGuard #MiamiBeach #YachtRescue #BreakingNews #SeaRescue… pic.twitter.com/pS4aOiU6Pp