Вулканът Етна изригна, сиви облаци от пепел покриха Сицилия (Видео)

🚨 #BREAKING: MOUNT ETNA ERUPTS 🌋



Italy's most active volcano is once again unleashing its fury — spewing lava and ash high into the skies over Sicily.



Tourists fled as the eruption lit up the night. No injuries reported so far.



Nature’s raw power on full display. 🌍🔥#Etna… pic.twitter.com/wHaKySIqVY