Проливните дъждове в Южна Корея взеха 4 жертви (Видео)

🔴SOUTH KOREA 🇰🇷| #Flooding2025 : in the #Gwangju and South #Chungcheong region, massive floods caused by heavy rains have left two dead and over 1,000 people evacuated, as 403 schools have been closed, and 166 are damaged. Landslide warnings have been issued by authorities. pic.twitter.com/EyxpQOptok