Голям пожар заплашва Калифорния, трима души пострадаха (Видео)

California: Gifford Fire is 3% contained, 72,462 acres burned, 2 counties impacted, 3 injured, 871 structures threatened. Hwy 166 closed.



Hawaii: Firefighters halted the Kaanapali brush fire's progress in West Maui; evacuation orders were lifted as of 2:40p.m. #GiffordFire… pic.twitter.com/3fw76449AL