Огромен горски пожар избухна в Калифорния (Видео)

Пожарът в Калифорния Кадър: Екс/Kevin Dalton

Калифорния е завладяна от огромен горски пожар. Огънят се разпростира над масиви в окръг Вентура и до момента не е овладян.

Заради жегите и продължаващата суша, огънят бързо се е разпространил и е обхванал голяма територия.

Издадена е заповед за евакуация на части от Лос Анджелис, съобщава БНТ.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Пожарът в Калифорния Кадър: Екс/Kevin Dalton

