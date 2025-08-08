Огромен горски пожар избухна в Калифорния (Видео)

Калифорния е завладяна от огромен горски пожар. Огънят се разпростира над масиви в окръг Вентура и до момента не е овладян.
Заради жегите и продължаващата суша, огънят бързо се е разпространил и е обхванал голяма територия.
Издадена е заповед за евакуация на части от Лос Анджелис, съобщава БНТ.
