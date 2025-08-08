Почина командирът на мисията "Аполо 13" Джим Ловъл

Джим Ловъл, астронавтът от НАСА, командвал прочутата мисия "Аполо 13" до Луната и обратно, почина на 97-годишна възраст, съобщи НАСА, цитирана от агенциите.
По данни на Асошиейтед прес смъртта му е настъпила вчера в Лейк Форест, щата Илинойс, пише БТА.
We are saddened by the passing of Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13 and a four-time spaceflight veteran.— NASA (@NASA) August 8, 2025
Lovell's life and work inspired millions. His courage under pressure helped forge our path to the Moon and beyond—a journey that continues today. https://t.co/AjT8qmxsZI pic.twitter.com/jBlxzgrmSk