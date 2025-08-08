ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

0:0 в дербито на Северозапада

Времето София 22° / 22°
Видео Подкаст Профил
Моят 24 часа
ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ
Моят 24 часа
https://www.24chasa.bg/mezhdunarodni/article/21073971 www.24chasa.bg

Почина командирът на мисията "Аполо 13" Джим Ловъл

1864
Джим Ловъл Снимка: Екс/ @NASA

Джим Ловъл, астронавтът от НАСА, командвал прочутата мисия "Аполо 13" до Луната и обратно, почина на 97-годишна възраст, съобщи НАСА, цитирана от агенциите.

По данни на Асошиейтед прес смъртта му е настъпила вчера в Лейк Форест, щата Илинойс, пише БТА.

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Джим Ловъл Снимка: Екс/ @NASA

Четете още

ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

Последвайте ни в Google News Showcase

Още от Свят

Последно от

Български Фермер

Последно от

България днес

Водещи новини

Завещание на седмицата: Караме бързо, плащаме бавно - държавата реши да ни настигне (Видео)