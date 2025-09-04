ВСИЧКО ОТ ДЕНЯ

Кола се вряза в тълпа в Берлин, има много пострадали деца (Снимки)

Полиция СНИМКА: Pixabay

Автомобил се вряза днес в група хора в германската столица Берлин, съобщи вестник "Билд".

Инцидентът е станал около 13:10 часа местно време (14:10 часа българско време) в квартал "Вединг" в северната част на Берлин.

Сред пострадалите има много деца. Една жена е тежко ранена, предава БТА.

Позовавайки се на спешните служби, Ройтерс съобщи, че става дума за пътно произшествие.

