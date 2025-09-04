Кола се вряза в тълпа в Берлин, има много пострадали деца (Снимки)

Автомобил се вряза днес в група хора в германската столица Берлин, съобщи вестник "Билд".
Инцидентът е станал около 13:10 часа местно време (14:10 часа българско време) в квартал "Вединг" в северната част на Берлин.
Сред пострадалите има много деца. Една жена е тежко ранена, предава БТА.
Позовавайки се на спешните служби, Ройтерс съобщи, че става дума за пътно произшествие.
In Berlin, a car crashed into a group of people, injuring several, including many children.
The incident occurred on Seestrasse in the Wedding district. The teacher who was accompanying the children was hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver was detained.
The incident is said to have occurred on Seestrasse, on the corner of Dohnagestell in the Wedding district.