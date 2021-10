Няколко убити от нападател с лък в Норвегия (Видео, снимки)

#BREAKING ?? Kongsberg, Norway: A man has been arrested by police after shooting and killing multiple people with a bow and arrow. pic.twitter.com/hGIyDv5tqp

?BREAKING: In the city of Kongsberg in Norway: a man killed several people, injuring others with bow and arrows ??



The suspect was arrested



- Euronews pic.twitter.com/vhU4CDbEtW