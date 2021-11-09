Embassy of India: Tender Notice Embassy Garden

No. SOF/PROP/867/03/2021

TENDER NOTICE

Subject: Invitation for competitive tender for providing Gardening Services at Embassy of India, Sofia (Address: 4, Alfred Nobel Street, Geo Milev, Sofia -1113, Bulgaria).

1. Sealed tenders are invited from professional companies / firms for providing gardening services at the Embassy of India at Sofia, Republic of Bulgaria (hereafter called ‘Embassy’) for a period of 2 years. The company/ firm must have minimum experience of three years in providing garden maintenance services and should have provided such service to Embassies / star hotels / Convention Centres/ Corporate Houses for at least two years during the last three years.

2. The scope of the work, terms and conditions would be as follows:

Scope of Gardening Services: The work involves gardening and complete maintenance of gardening area in the Embassy of India at Sofia at 4, Alfred Nobel Street, Geo Milev, Sofia-1113. This would, inter alia, include the following:

• Grass cutting, cleaning, aerating, watering, and fertilizing of the green areas;

• Cleaning of fallen leaves and their disposal;

• Disposal of organic garbage from the premises;

• Trimming, removal of dry twigs from bushes and trees, manual watering, fertilizing, de-weeding of all areas including hedges, flower beds and other plants;

• Spraying against diseases and pests with included materials at the company's cost;

• Planting of seasonal flowers in the garden area,

• Planting of seasonal/indoor plants in pots

• Replacement of dead flowers and bushes;

• Cleaning of snow in and around Chancery premises during the winter season.

3. During winter months, the gardener will be required to clear the snow from the premises of the Embassy and shall be required to come early in the morning in order to clear the snow.

4. The firm shall employ adequate staff to work at the Embassy Garden from Monday to Friday on regular basis, and on weekends / holidays in case of official functions upto 4 times in a year. The workers attached with the Gardener must be familiar with gardening work. The head gardener must have requisite qualification of gardening works. The firm shall have a dedicated supervisor / manager who can be contacted by the Embassy for all queries / requirements in connection with the work awarded.

5. The firm shall provide all materials/consumables in the garden, tools and other items used for the gardening work at their own cost.

6. Interested parties / firms are required to submit their bids for providing cleaning services. Each bid shall consist of technical and financial bids in separate sealed envelopes. The Embassy will first open the technical bids and evaluate the technical bids on the basis of criteria of Bidder’s relevant experience for the Assignment, Quality of work plan and methodology for undertaking the job, qualifications/ experience of the staff proposed and past track record. The financial bids of only those bidders who met the technical criteria given above in this notice would be opened and considered for further evaluation.

7. The firm shall be required to furnish an undertaking to strictly abide by good management practices, various labour regulations and laws in force in Sofia including the payment of minimum wages, social security contributions etc.

8. The firm would be fully responsible for its workers in all respects, including regarding their antecedents and conduct, service performance & behaviour as also the payment of salaries, compensation etc. The Embassy would not be responsible for payment of any dues to the firm or the workers other than the agreed contract amount. The workers shall not have any claim for regularization of their services or enhancement of wages with the Embassy of India. Sworn affidavits to these effects from the workers deployed on the Chancery premises by the company will have to be furnished.

9. Bidders would be required to furnish the information and submit documents, as per the attached proforma and would quote prices strictly on monthly basis only. Price quoted should be on an all-inclusive basis and shall include the cost of all services, personnel, material, transportation, rentals, taxes etc. Technical information and supporting documents regarding experience etc. should be given in separate envelope.

10. Prices quoted in the financial bids of the tender should remain valid for acceptance for 90 days from date of closing of tender, without any price escalation for whatever reason.

11. The competent authority in the Embassy will inform the successful bidder in writing of the acceptance of the Bid which shall be followed by signing of a contract between the Embassy of India and the successful Bidder. Contract amount, once agreed to by the firm, shall not be increased during the period of the contract.

12. The Embassy reserves the right to revoke the contract at any time if the services rendered are not found satisfactory during the period of contract.

13. The Embassy shall have the right to impose such penalty as it deems fit on the firm if the services are found unsatisfactory or partial / defective services are rendered. Continuous default in providing services will also lead, besides termination of contract, to automatic disqualification for tendering or quoting in future for any service for the Embassy. Clauses of this effect would be included in the agreement to be signed.

14. The Embassy of India shall also have the right to impose such penalty as it deems fit on the firm if the Embassy is put to any financial loss directly or indirectly by any act of omission or commission on the part of the firm or the person (s) deployed by it on the premises of the chancery or withholding payment till the rectification of the omission.

15. The Last date for receiving the Bids at the Embassy of India, Sofia is 16th November 2021 by 1700 hrs.

16. Bid may be submitted physically or by courier / post to:

Mr. Rajesh Lal, Head of chancery

Embassy of India

4 Alfred Nobel Street, Geo Milev,

Sofia 1113, Bulgaria

For site visit, please contact the undersigned during office hours.

(Rajesh Lal)

Second Secretary & Head of Chancery

Tel. No. -02-963 5685

E-mail:prop.sofia@mea.gov.in

hoc.sofia@mea.gov.in

