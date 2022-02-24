Вижте военното положение в Украйна в снимки и видео

Kyiv residents huddled inside a metro station, which serves as a bomb shelter, after air raid sirens sounded early on Thursday morning.— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022
Several cities in Ukraine were under attack as Russia began its invasion from land and sea. https://t.co/ktTIgEkZWl pic.twitter.com/XVIoeR0YZK
#BREAKING Port of Ochakiv in #Odessa region is on fire after #Putin regime military forces #Ukraine #Russia #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/zGDEVaDaPO— Giedrius Gabrielius (@Gabriel_Ziukas) February 24, 2022
? A naval base of the Ukrainian Navy is burning near Odessa.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/cAfCDVaBlt— The RAGE X (@theragex) February 24, 2022
image from the Ukrainian President’s office sent to CNN's @mchancecnn following the loud explosions the team heard on the ground in #Kyiv #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IpJTDdmSCc— Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) February 24, 2022
#ChuguevAirport in the Kharkiv region #Ukraine #Kyiv #Russia #Ukraine #Worldwar3 #RussiaUkraineConflict #WWIII #Putin pic.twitter.com/yQtnIF70zF— Nishat M Shamsi (@nishatshamsi) February 24, 2022
RAW: A plume of smoke was seen coming from the military airport in Chuguev, Ukraine, after Russia claimed it had neutralized some Ukrainian military infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/wq2Hb5jIie— DW News (@dwnews) February 24, 2022
Ukraine's border force said that their posts in the north have come under attack from both Russian and Belarussian forces - a hugely significant development, meaning #Russia is not acting alone, and is attacking from all sides, the Daily Mail reported.— Takhleeq Times (@TakhleeqT) February 24, 2022
Russian military tanks and armoured vehicles advance in Donetsk as Putin launches ‘full-scale invasion’ in Ukraine — in pictures— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 24, 2022
Войната задръсти небето над България и Турция
22-годишен задигнал камбана от часовниковата кула на училището в Алеково
Зоват хората в Лвов: Изключете лампите и се скрийте
Румъния прехвана и ескортира самолет на украинските военновъздушни сили
"Кандидатстудентски наръчник" - изтегли от тук безплатно приложението
Украйна се е изключила от енергийните системи на Русия и Беларус