Job offer: Sales manager for a real estate company

On behalf of our client, a Real Estate Company we are looking for a Sales Manager

ACHIEVE, ATTRACT AND SALE

Be proactive and think. Use your social network and the knowledge you have for the real estate market to catch clients and to increase your team achievements.

FIND YOUR TALENTS AND MAKE THEM A TEAM

Be creative, find your strategy to recruit new members and to involve them in the team you have. Use your sales qualities and train your team how to be successful Brokers. The responsibility of the results is yours.

PRESENT THE COMPANY AND ANALYSE

You will be the face of the company on special events. Your role will be to present and to meet new opportunities. Regularly will be necessary to concentrate all the information you have and to make market analyses. Do not forget you are part of the core team and directly engaged with the success of the company.

DO WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION?

Send us your resume at office@humancapitalstores.com

All applications will be processed in confidentiality.

License number: 1783/ 30.09.2014