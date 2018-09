Знаменитости като Арнолд Шварценегер и Доли Партън скърбят за Бърт Рейнолдс

View this post on Instagram

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed , He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much... RIP Buddy