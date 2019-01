Мощно торнадо удари Хавана, има убити и ранени (Видео, снимки)

BREAKING: Tornado hits Cuban capital of Havana, killing at least 3 people and injuring 172, president says pic.twitter.com/gGNoC10rPp

Cuba tornado: Three dead and 172 injured as Havana struck by devastating storm



Vehicles were crushed by falling debris or thrown around like toy cars as the tornado tore through neighbourhoods in Havana pic.twitter.com/A1TJBW6YUQ