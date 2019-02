5-етажен блок в Алепо се срути, поне 11 са загинали, сред които 4 деца (Снимки, видео)

The collapse of an apartment building in the Salah al-Din district of #Aleppo , killing 11 people. #Syria pic.twitter.com/f4c2X4WkuP

Syria: this morning a 5-storey residential building entirely collapsed in devastated (ex-frontline) district of Salah Al-Dine (Aleppo-city), killing at least 11 people, including 5 children. Work ongoing to find if there are survivors.#Syria pic.twitter.com/4EsBChsWKd