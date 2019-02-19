Как звездите се простиха с модната икона Карл Лагерфелд (Снимки)19.02.2019 19:59; Искра Иванова
Днес светът загуби още една модна икона - Карл Лагерфелд.
Германският дизайнер, който е креативен директор на "Шанел" и "Фенди", е починал рано тази сутрин в Париж. Опашката и тъмните слънчеви очила, които го направиха разпознаваем по целия свят, бяха неговата запазена марка.
Той успя да преобрази "Шанел" и да я превърне в една от водещите марки по света, пише Би Би Си.
Много известни личности почетоха паметта му в социалните мрежи.
"Днес светът загуби един гигант", написа главният редактор на "Вог" Анна Уинтър.
"Карл докосна толкова много хора в този живот, включително мен и Джани. Никога няма да забравим невероятния ти талант и безкрайното вдъхновение. Винаги сме се учили от теб." Това написа в инстаграм Донатела Версаче и сподели снимка с модната легенда.
"Карл беше гениален. Винаги внимателен с мен, както в лично, така и в професионално отношение", написа в мрежата Виктория Бекъм.
"Карл.... прекалено много спомени, за да ги опиша.. Благодаря, благодаря, благодаря за шанса, който даде на едно 16-годишно момиче от Южен Лондон и за това, че ми отвори очите. Почивай в мир!". С тези думи супермоделът Наоми Кембъл трогна социалните мрежи.
Ким Кардашиян също сподели снимка, към която написа: "Загубихме една истинска легенда. Бяхте вдъхновение за цял свят. Снимахте първата ми фотосесия, а аз бях толкова нервна да работя с икона като вас. За мен беше чест да ви срещна и да имам възможността да работя с вас. Ще ни липсвате много".
Лейди Гага също изказа съболезнования.
RIP Legend ? #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/ARX9HfhTXl— Lady Gaga Now ? (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed ?
View this post on Instagram
Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much .? there are so many things I wish I could say to you but for now I will say goodbye... Rest In Peace KL??
View this post on Instagram
You brought so much beauty, style and grace to this world. Karl, you will forever be a true legend, an icon, an inspiration. It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend, and you will be truly missed. ?#KarlLagerfeld @karllagerfeld
View this post on Instagram
Cher Karl, que dire pour exprimer a quel point vous allez nous manquer. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ?? Karl, on vous aime. Merci, merci, merci. Vous etes eternel.
Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019
Thanks for the talent.
RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl
View this post on Instagram
Karl, I will miss your indescribable presence, watching your calm, quiet, genius mind working, your little jokes, amazing stories, and experiencing the clothes, sets, and productions only you could dream up. Thank you for believing in me and for the beautiful, incredible opportunities you brought to my career, but mostly, thank you for giving me the honor of knowing the magic behind the myth. There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld. I am overwhelmed with sadness today, but also with so much love, admiration, and gratitude for you. To all his beloved friends and colleagues, and his favorite girl Choupette?, my heart is with you. ?? Rest In Peace King Karl. I didn’t want this day to come. ?
View this post on Instagram
Oh Mr. Lagerfeld, In your company- Watching you work- Sitting beside you- Sharing a meal- Being shot by you- Being fitted- Watching a show- Often in awe. Constantly dazzled Frequently shy Always a privilege. There is no replacement. Just countless memories of your extraordinary and tireless work. They broke the mold. Aren't we all lucky to have known and admired you so. RIP X, SJ
Абонамент за печатен или електронен "24 часа", както и за другите издания на Медийна група България.
-
Забраниха на руските военни смартфони
-
Антонио Таяни: Интернет днес прилича на "Дивия Запад"
-
Нинова: Най-истинското признание за Апостола ще бъдат нашите дела
-
Станка Пироманката подпалила къщата си във врачанското с. Бъркачево
-
Комисия на италианския Сенат е против започване на дело срещу Матео Салвини
-
Как звездите се простиха с модната икона Карл Лагерфелд (Снимки)
-
Пролетните грижи са важни - подготвят семействата за главната паша
-
Зимно пръскане на дръвчетата
-
Франция забрани 5-те от най-популярните пестициди
-
Кучетата вече няма да прегряват в колите на Tesla
-
Светлана Боянова: Цифровизацията е приоритет в новия регламент на ЕС
-
Подовото отопление е по-полезно за новородените прасета