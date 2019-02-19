Как звездите се простиха с модната икона Карл Лагерфелд (Снимки)

Карл Лагерфелд СНИМКА: РОЙТЕРС

Днес светът загуби още една модна икона - Карл Лагерфелд.

Германският дизайнер, който е креативен директор на "Шанел" и "Фенди", е починал рано тази сутрин в Париж. Опашката и тъмните слънчеви очила, които го направиха разпознаваем по целия свят, бяха неговата запазена марка.

Той успя да преобрази "Шанел" и да я превърне в една от водещите марки по света, пише Би Би Си.

Много известни личности почетоха паметта му в социалните мрежи.

"Днес светът загуби един гигант", написа главният редактор на "Вог" Анна Уинтър.

"Карл докосна толкова много хора в този живот, включително мен и Джани. Никога няма да забравим невероятния ти талант и безкрайното вдъхновение. Винаги сме се учили от теб." Това написа в инстаграм Донатела Версаче и сподели снимка с модната легенда.

"Карл беше гениален. Винаги внимателен с мен, както в лично, така и в професионално отношение", написа в мрежата Виктория Бекъм.

"Карл.... прекалено много спомени, за да ги опиша.. Благодаря, благодаря, благодаря за шанса, който даде на едно 16-годишно момиче от Южен Лондон и за това, че ми отвори очите. Почивай в мир!". С тези думи супермоделът Наоми Кембъл трогна социалните мрежи.

Ким Кардашиян също сподели снимка, към която написа: "Загубихме една истинска легенда. Бяхте вдъхновение за цял свят. Снимахте първата ми фотосесия, а аз бях толкова нервна да работя с икона като вас. За мен беше чест да ви срещна и да имам възможността да работя с вас. Ще ни липсвате много".

Лейди Гага също изказа съболезнования.
LEGEND ?

?

My sneak snap of Karl and Choupette

Cher Karl, que dire pour exprimer a quel point vous allez nous manquer. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ?? Karl, on vous aime. Merci, merci, merci. Vous etes eternel.

My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x

Karl, I will miss your indescribable presence, watching your calm, quiet, genius mind working, your little jokes, amazing stories, and experiencing the clothes, sets, and productions only you could dream up. Thank you for believing in me and for the beautiful, incredible opportunities you brought to my career, but mostly, thank you for giving me the honor of knowing the magic behind the myth. There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld. I am overwhelmed with sadness today, but also with so much love, admiration, and gratitude for you. To all his beloved friends and colleagues, and his favorite girl Choupette?, my heart is with you. ?? Rest In Peace King Karl. I didn’t want this day to come. ?

