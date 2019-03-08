Ракът победи моделката Ели Мейдей, която се бореше със стереотипите за женската красота

Канадският модел Ели Мейдей почина на 30 години. Тя стана известна с фотосесиите си, в които е без коса заради химиотерапиите по време на лечението си от рак на яйчниците, съобщи "Билд".

Ели Мейдел иска да вдъхне кураж и сила на жените по света и да им помогне да открият любовта към себе си и собственото им тяло. Тя иска да им покаже, че всеки трябва да намира тялото си за красиво, независимо как изглежда. Ели Мейдел застава на бунт срещу стереотипите и заявява, че борбата за живот е много по-красива от красивата външност.

„В сърцето си тя бе момиче от провинцията, живееше със страст. Мечтаеше да направи живота на някой друг по-добър. И постигна целта си. Създаването на образа й в публичното пространство й позволи да се свърже с всеки от вас. Постоянната подкрепа на феновете и последователите й останаха на специално място в сърцето й",

Това пише семейството на Ели Мейдей в профила й в Инстаграм. Нейното истинско име е Шандрел Лутер. Родена е на 15 април, 1988, в Саскачеван, Канада. 

Близките й отбелязват, че тя си е отишла на 1 март малко след 17:00 часа.

"Вие всички вдъхновявахте Ашли и се надяваме, че и тя е правила същото за вас. Чувствайте се свободни да споделите позитивните си мисли и спомени за нея", казват още те в публикацията.

Ели Мейдей започва работа като стюардеса, но мечтае да стане модел. Агенциите обаче първоначално я отхвърлят - нито е достатъчно висока, нито достатъчно слаба. Според тях с добре оформените си извивки можела да участва само в голи фотосесии.

Все пак Ели успява да пробие в модния бизнес, участва в документалния филм "Перфектният номер 14" (б.р. - който съответства на размер L), в който изпълнява една от главните роли. Тя не харесва определението "Плюс размер" . "Бих казала, че съм със средни размери, аз съм една леко закръглена жена", казва за себе си момичето.

Тя допълва, че никой не я е наричал по този начин, според Ели това определение изгражда в представите на момичетата "опасна картина" за това кое е нормално и кое не.

През 2013 г. започва да чувства, че нещо не е наред. Губи сили, има постоянни и силни болки в долната част на гърба. 4 пъти е приемана в спешно отделение. Изписват й обезболяващи и й казват, че трябва да отслабне. 

През 2015 г. Ели споделя пред "Пийпъл", че е единият от лекарите й е казал, че всичко е вътре в нея и трябва да промени начина си на живот. "Тогава осъзнах, че никой няма да ми помогне, ако аз сама не го направя", казва момичето.

Настоява за по-задълбочени изследвания. След това идва диагнозата за рак на яйчниците - рак от трети тип, който обикновено засяга жените в периода на менопаузата.

След няколко операции и месеци на химиотерапия, изглежда, че ракът е победен. За съжаление през 2017 г. той се завръща и Ели Мейдел прекарва по-голямата част от последните осем месеца в болницата.

В профила си в Инстаграм тя споделя с последователите си някои от най-трудните си моменти и показва колко е смела, отворена към света и пълна с увереност.

"Изборът ми да показвам публично през какво преминавам и да се опитвам да споделя силата си, бе единственото, което виждах пред себе си. Да помагам на други хора, е за да оправдая, че времето ми тук е добре изразходвано", казва канадката.

"Имам късмет, че успявам да комбинирам това със забавната кариера на модел", допълва още тя. "Оценявам всички съобщения, които получавам от хора, усетили подкрепа от моите публикации и снимки", посочва още Ели Мейдей.
I’m sorry I haven’t kept you all up to date on my life. I think you guys have come accustom to my on and off relationship with social media lately. I just don’t have it in me to post everyday simply for popularity. If you want my story, my words, you’ll stay and if you don’t.. then well, you won’t. I log off when I’m down. It’s mostly that I get annoyed of reading captions from (sometimes) too overly happy people, when I’m miserable. It’s like I see through the horseshit easier. Haha So I’m currently in the hospital. Was in for 2 nights last week too and didn’t post about it. I had been getting pretty dehydrated, still working with the kinks of the operation and recovery. Keep getting partially blocked. Hoping to head to the farm tonight then back to Vancouver for a few more months of handling this head on. (Looking for a rental again) Then I hope I get some normalcy back in life. You all have been pretty wonderful, thanks for sticking around. I miss you and already feel a bit better about posting today. Tell me who you’re excited to be celebrating Christmas with!?!

Short hair, and I do care. I care that when I was diagnosed I found out that the second question most women ask— sometimes first, Is.. will I lose my hair. This baffled me. I was shocked to think that some prioritize hair to being alive. I can’t tell you how sad I felt when I met women who held on to every single strand of hair their weak body could grasp... even though a chop would have suited their beautiful face so well. Hair. Hair meant a lot to me. It means a lot to women and I understand. But If you or a beauty in your life is facing hair loss, let them know it was a distraction from their smile or something cheesy like that. Then blow milk outta your nose, laugh and carry on ?. ::: #baldisbeautiful #baldgirls #buzzcut #buzzcutgirl #cancer #alopecia #shorthairandicare

6 years ago I was practicing doing my hair for the Langley Car show, Pin Up contest. I ordered a pink dress and headed out in my little 87’ ? convertible (Betty White). The grand prize was a shoot with the amazing @shimonahenry from @pinupperfectionphotography , this incredible pin up photographer I so badly wanted to shoot with. I won the contest and met some of my most cherished friends that day. I know pin up isn’t for everyone but I loved the look, it was fun and size inclusive. I would often style my hair like this while flight attending, passengers loved it. They also loved seeing how I would maneuver this doo through the life jacket during the safety demo. ? I don’t really like to say, I never imagined I’d make it this far in a modeling career, cause if I didn’t imagine it.. I would have never went for it. I think we create our lives and even though their are sharp turns and steep hills, if we really want something we learn to keep moving forward.

That Glam Life ??? I needed dis.

I’m sorry I haven’t updated you all on everything that’s happening. I’m not trying to create suspense or be dramatic (this isn’t a soap) although I wish it were sometimes so I could re write this story. I had a plan to take chemo and possibly have an operation to remove tumor and scar tissue, which is blocking my bowel from working. I’ve spent the past two days not having anything move through me. Consistently vomiting. This morning I went into ER and I’ve been admitted. The blockage is complete so we’re doing another tube to relieve the stress and pain. We’re gonna see what the plan is and hope it works so I can have chemo, then go forward with the operation in time. Thanks again so much for all the ?? I haven’t known what to say or how I’m going to do this the Mayday way but it’s coming together. Thanks for seeing me through another storm ? to all the beauties that sent me letters and crystals, candles and more, thank you! #ovariancancer #ellymayday #hospital #bestrong #onehellovawoman #medical #ovariancancersurvivor #thriver #bowelobstruction #bowel #cancer

Elly Mayday’s given name was Ashley Shandrel Luther. She was born on April 15, 1988 in Saskatchewan, Canada. Ashley was deeply loved by her family in Canada and in Germany. . . Ashley was a country girl at heart who had a passion for life that was undeniable. She dreamed of making an impact on people’s lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you. Her constant support and love from her followers held a special place in her heart. . . Ashely passed away on Friday, March 1st at 5:14pm. You all inspired Ashley and we hope she did the same for you. Feel free to share your positive thoughts and memories below. . . love and light, . Ashely’s loving family

