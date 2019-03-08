Ракът победи моделката Ели Мейдей, която се бореше със стереотипите за женската красота

View this post on Instagram

I’m sorry I haven’t kept you all up to date on my life. I think you guys have come accustom to my on and off relationship with social media lately. I just don’t have it in me to post everyday simply for popularity. If you want my story, my words, you’ll stay and if you don’t.. then well, you won’t. I log off when I’m down. It’s mostly that I get annoyed of reading captions from (sometimes) too overly happy people, when I’m miserable. It’s like I see through the horseshit easier. Haha So I’m currently in the hospital. Was in for 2 nights last week too and didn’t post about it. I had been getting pretty dehydrated, still working with the kinks of the operation and recovery. Keep getting partially blocked. Hoping to head to the farm tonight then back to Vancouver for a few more months of handling this head on. (Looking for a rental again) Then I hope I get some normalcy back in life. You all have been pretty wonderful, thanks for sticking around. I miss you and already feel a bit better about posting today. Tell me who you’re excited to be celebrating Christmas with!?!