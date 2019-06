Рапърът Маркланд Антъни Кембпъл е убитият в Отава, защитил дъщеря си

Sad news. Jahiant Jahh of HalfSizeGiants was killed in #Ottawa last night just days after the release of the group's new album, Life Moves Fast



He had been interviewed on CHUO's @FreestyleCHUO roughly an hour earlier.#RIPJahiantJahh ?



More: https://t.co/mbtysIqAFX #ottnews pic.twitter.com/9eR2S2vrE9