Трима астронавти излетяха за МКС на 50-ата годишнина от кацането на Луната (Видео)

#SoyuzMS13 : T+08:48 min > third stage cut-off and separation of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft! Alexander Skvortsov, Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan are on their way to the International @Space_Station . Docking to ISS at 22:51 UTC on July 20 pic.twitter.com/xykbIuv9s5

? Andrew Morgan (Nasa), Alexander Skvortsov (Roskomos) & Luca Parmitano (ESA) have just took off to the ISS from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on the day of the anniversary of the first steps of man on the moon.



pic.twitter.com/6qtjJFXX91