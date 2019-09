Откриха вода на планета, на която може да има живот

First detection of #water in the atmosphere of a planet within the habitable zone by @HUBBLE_space. Paving the way for future #exoplanet discoveries by the NASA/ESA/CSA #Webb and our #Ariel mission.

Details: https://t.co/dUdv1X8nQG



(?: Artist's impression of planet K2-18b) pic.twitter.com/FykPCmv558