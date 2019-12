Откриха смятан за нереален древноегипетски артефакт

Ancient #Egyptian "unguent #cones " no more a mystery: #archaeologists at Amarna found the first material examples of the puzzling headgear only known from iconography, https://t.co/G0bBXTLAkK pic.twitter.com/VVV65kCUjQ

#Egyptians really did wear #wax #cones on their head, say experts who have found 2 #mummies at #Amarna (20 km from #Antinoopolis) wearing #beeswax cones. Until now, many thought the #perfume cones which released scent as they melted were an artistic myth: https://t.co/ohiQjxnMxT pic.twitter.com/JcHdWQVZNY