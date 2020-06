12 загинали при наводнение в Китай (Видео)

#BREAKING #China Chinese government just issued emergency flood warning in Chongqing Qijiang District. Official notice: "The most severe 'supra-historical' flood since 1940 would reach Chongqing in 8 hours. 40 thousand people were evacuated." Link: https://t.co/1Q2ItB4MS9 pic.twitter.com/pDgXwhnOvb

Good shot! A brigade of the PLA's Hong Kong Garrison held a competition named "The King of the Gun" recently. Check out how the PLA's excellent snipers work on their skills! pic.twitter.com/ry80FfWQ0x