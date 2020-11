Нетаняху тайно се е срещнал със саудитския престолонаследник (Обновена)

The secret meeting at NEOM: Saudi Arabia's Prince MBS arrived from Riyadh on an executive plane (HZ-MS5A), Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived from TLV on an executive plane (7T-CPX), U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrived from Abu Dhabi on a USAF C32A (99-0003) ??????



