Индонезийският самолет е паднал в Яванско море (Видео)

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta. https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN

ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia. https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/GQiTLjlB4B

plane crash



sending all prayers to sriwijaya air, including the passengers and crews and their family. they lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than 1 minute, about 4 minutes after their departure from Jakarta. God Bless you all. #SJ182 #SriwijayaAir #sriwijaya pic.twitter.com/LPZGc9iWUH