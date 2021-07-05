Reference: Invitation to tender 21-0501: Purchase of Headquarters Building
The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) invites the expression of interest for participation to an open tender for the purchase of an office building for its headquarters, located in Thessaloniki, Greece. The size of this building should be not smaller than 4,500 square meters above ground, while the building should be located inside the seaside area of Thessaloniki that is delineated by the following streets: from the Concert Hall up to 25 March, Vassilisis Olgas, Vassileos Georgiou, Angelaki, Egnatia, 26 October (down to Karatasou Street), Karatasou, the Port Authority area next to Karatasou Street, Navarhou Kountouriotou, Nikis, 30 October, Megalou Alexandrou, Maria Kallas up to 25 March (Concert Hall).
Prospective tenderers are invited to send their expression of interest to the BSTDB by e-mailing the below form/text (Prospective Tenderer’s Information Sheet), exactly reproduced and completed, to the email address tenders@bstdb.org:, in order to receive the tender documentation. Only persons/entities that provide an option for a building within the parameters in the previous paragraph will receive the tender documentation and be permitted to participate in the tender.
The deadline for submission of this expression of interest is 18 August 2021, while the deadline for submission of the subsequent tenders is 13 September 2021, at 17:00 hrs., Thessaloniki time.
Kostis Zevgaridis
Director, Administrative Services, BSTDB
email: kzevgaridis@bstdb.org
Prospective Tenderer’s Information Sheet
Invitation for Tender No. 21-0501
1. Exact address and ownership of the property that is projected to be used for the provision of Headquarters for the BSTDB.
2. Name or company name of the prospective tenderer.
3. Name, telephone number and email address of contact person.
We are interested to consider our participation in the BSTDB call for tenders 21-0501.
-
Invitation for Expression of Interest
-
Южна Африка отчита рекорден брой нови случаи на коронавирус
-
“168 часа”: Най-инфарктното кацане на един боен пилот - I част
-
Индонезия затегна ковид мерките
-
Най-богатите в надпревара кой пръв ще литне в Космоса
-
Нова космическа оценка и нова съдийска тесла за ансамбъла на България
-
Николай Пенчев: Първият жълт вестник е на Пулицър, чието име днес носят най-престижните награди за журналистика
-
Ивелина Димитрова от СЕМ: Хората на власт трябва да се научат как да изразяват проблемите в медиите. Ако границата е премината, трябва извинение
-
СЕМ към Минеков: Проверяваме за правото ви на отговор, въвеждате обществото в заблуждение
-
Маргарита Александрова, била доскоро в Би Ти Ви, е новият програмен директор на БНТ
-
Симеон II открива 16-ата световна среща на българските медии в Рилския манастир
-
Ивелина Димитрова от СЕМ подаде оставка: Очаквах дискусия за медийната среда, нищо не се случи
-
За първи път в българската реклама "Бронзов лъв" от Кан за McCann Sofia
-
Kaufland България с две награди в PR Приз 2021
-
51 кампании с награди за успешен пиар
-
"ЗД Евроинс" АД подкрепи провеждането на 21-то издание на конкурса PR Приз 2021: Комуникациите са ни в природата
-
Как 6 PR агенции станаха най-добрите у нас в пандемията
-
Най-големият рекламен фестивал в България - ФАРА, се завръща през септември в София