Селена Гомес публикува снимки и видео от престоя си в България

Певицата Селена Гомес посети България миналата седмица. Тя бе в страната ни по покана на международната неправителствена организация А21, която се бори с трафика на хора, опитвайки се да помогне на тези, които живеят под някаква форма на робство или експлоатация.
Организацията има 14 офиса в 12 страни. Освен България сред тях са Австралия, САЩ, Испания, Великобритания, Тайланд, Норвегия, Република Южна Африка и др. Гомес бе в страната ни за няколко часа, като от А21 казаха, че се е запознала с дейността на организацията.
В инстаграм профила си бившата приятелка на Джъстин Бийбър качи снимки от престоя си в България. Снимки излязоха и от нейни фенове в социалните мрежи.
August 29: Selena in Sofia, Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/3QJTHxJkg2— Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQMedia) August 30, 2018
Selena Gomez is currently in my city and relatives of my friends have met her wtf pic.twitter.com/YmLF4xAwrv— HANA (@HanaLovato_) August 30, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon ? I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
